Along with Xhaka, another player may have played his final Arsenal game - journalist











Granit Xhaka may not be the only one who played his last game for Arsenal on Sunday – Kieran Tierney could’ve donned the Gunners shirt for the final time as well.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window. All the focus will obviously be on the incomings, but several players could leave the club too.

Xhaka is the one who has been making the most noise, but Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that 25-year-old Tierney is set to depart as well.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kieran Tierney is set to leave Arsenal this summer

Granit Xhaka got a fantastic reception from Arsenal fans at the Emirates last Sunday.

Reports emerged before the final game of the season that the Swiss international will be leaving the Gunners this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen set to be his next destination.

Gunners fans gave Xhaka a standing occasion and bid him farewell after seven years of service to the club. It looks like he will be on his way out soon, and Kieran Tierney could follow him out of the door.

The Scotsman hasn’t played as much as he would’ve liked this season, and it looks like he will leave the club in search of regular game time elsewhere.

Jones said: “Most of the fuss has been around Granit Xhaka recently, just because he’s got a transfer on the cards.

“But I think it looks like we’ve seen Kieran Tierney for the last time in an Arsenal shirt. Again, it’s a sad one really in terms of that it hasn’t worked out.”

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney – Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

It really is a shame that Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal this summer.

Yes, he doesn’t fit Mikel Arteta’s system like Oleksandr Zinchenko does, but he is a fantastic player and has been a favourite among Arsenal fans since the day he walked him.

Reports have revealed that Newcastle United are interested in Tierney, while old Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who is at the helm at Aston Villa now, also reportedly wants to sign him this summer.

It will be sad for Arsenal fans to see Tierney leave, but it does look likely now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all