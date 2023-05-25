Journalist backs Newcastle to move for £30m star hailed by Alan Shearer











Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney in recent weeks.

Ben Jacobs recently claimed that the Magpies are “one to watch” in terms of moving for the Gunners defender.

Meanwhile, Charles Watts predicted that Tierney to Newcastle “probably will” happen this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Magpies could do with bolstering their ranks at left-back ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Tierney’s future at Arsenal is uncertain after slipping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sun has reported that Newcastle could potentially expect to pay around £30million for the 25-year-old.

Dean Jones has now given his verdict on the likelihood of Tierney going to St James’ Park.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think it’s definitely feasible that he moves to Newcastle.

“I think it will come down to exactly what Newcastle want to commit funds to and which areas they feel is going to be most important.

“But at a time when Tierney seems like he’ll appear on the market, I’d be very surprised if Newcastle didn’t at least have conversations around that.”

Every so often, you get players who have been effectively flawless at a club but still find themselves out of favour.

Tierney is one of those players. He was so important to Arsenal that fans would panic when he got injured.

Now, with Arsenal having kicked on and invested in their squad, Tierney is now a fringe player.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

This is the perfect opportunity for Newcastle to get him out of N5 and into their squad.

It shouldn’t be difficult for the Magpies to sign him.

After all, they can give him good wages and Champions League football.

The 25-year-old is not only an amazing left-back, but can also play at centre-back, which he has done for Scotland.

Indeed, Steve Clarke has hailed Tierney as the ‘best overlapping centre-back in world football’, as per the Daily Mail.

Alan Shearer also sung the reported Newcastle target’s praises after a 2021 game between Arsenal and West Brom.

“He provided everything you want from a modern full-back,” he told the Premier League website.

“Scoring a brilliant goal and setting up another while also helping his team keep a clean sheet.”