Glasgow Rangers are now considering hiring Frank Lampard as they look to replace departed manager Michael Beale.

A report from Glasgow World has shared more details about the coaches currently on the club’s shortlist.

It’s been a far-from-ideal start to the season for Rangers at Ibrox.

They already find themselves falling behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

It’s early days, but every point counts especially when both teams are typically so dominant over the rest of the league.

They currently sit behind high-flying St. Mirren and whoever comes in will need to find a way to close the gap at the top.

Rangers were also eliminated from the Champions League in qualification by PSV Eindhoven in a repeat of last season’s play-off.

Their Europa League campaign hasn’t got off to the best start either, with Real Betis winning their opening group game.

Rangers have now given Michael Beale his marching orders and are considering hiring Frank Lampard.

The 45-year-old needs to find a way back into management after difficult spells at Everton and Chelsea last season.

He’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard after his successful stint north of the border.

The report from Glasgow World suggests that Lampard is among a few managers the club wants to speak to.

He ‘features prominently’ in Rangers’s early plans alongside Kevin Muscat and Chris Wilder.

Lampard is already a big fan of one player in the Rangers squad, previously praising new goalkeeper Jack Butland while in charge of Derby County.

The 30-year-old frustrated him that night and he said: “We have to say to ourselves, can we be more clinical? And I think we can, but Jack Butland was very good.

“Butland is a top-class goalkeeper, we know that, the woodwork and ourselves denied us the three points.”

There may be some concerns among Rangers fans if the club do end up hiring Lampard.

He’s not got the best track record thus far and his reputation was damaged after a turbulent interim spell in charge of Chelsea at the end of last season.

A move to Rangers doesn’t exactly take him out of the spotlight and the pressure to succeed will be enormous.

He’s up against some very experienced managers in the running as well and it’ll be interesting to see if he’s eventually offered the job.