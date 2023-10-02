Rangers now considering 56-year-old manager linked with Premier League club last week

Rangers are looking for a new manager to replace the departed Michael Beale as they look to get their season off the ground.

A dismal start to the season has seen the Gers drop down to third in the table after this weekend’s hammering by Aberdeen. With Beale out the door, a host of names are being linked, although a new man is not expected in before the weekend.

However, one man who could be in contention to land the job is former Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder.

Chris Wilder linked with Rangers job

According to Glasgow World, Wilder is one of the names being considered by Rangers to replace Beale.

The former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Watford manager is out of work after leaving that short-term contract at Vicarage Road last season.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wilder, 56, was widely praised while in charge at Bramall Lane. He led his boyhood Blades from League One to the Premier League and a ninth placed finish.

Coincidentally, he has been linked with a return to United in recent weeks. However, Rangers could well be on the radar for Wilder now.

A big punt

There was a time when Chris Wilder would have been the obvious choice to go to a club like Rangers. But after his stock has dropped a touch in recent times, this would now be a punt by the club.

Rangers have to get this appointment right and while Wilder would bring passion and experience to the cause, there’d still be question marks.

Wilder achieved legendary status back in Sheffield but since then, he’s not exactly pulled up many trees.

If Rangers do go for Wilder, it will surely be with the idea of giving the club a lift with a fresh brand of honesty and steel.