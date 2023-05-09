Ally McCoist urges Arsenal to swap Granit Xhaka for 24-year-old midfielder this summer











Ally McCoist has suggested that if Arsenal swap Granit Xhaka for Declan Rice it would be the ‘move of the season’.

McCoist was asked on TalkSPORT (9/5 7:26am) where he thinks the West Ham United captain will end up next year.

It’s likely to be one of the most interesting transfer sagas of the summer.

Declan Rice has already made it clear this season that he’s desperate to play Champions League football next year.

Unsurprisingly, Rice has been linked with plenty of top sides recently.

Liverpool need to upgrade their midfield and are in the conversation for the 24-year-old.

Overwhelmingly, Arsenal appear to be the side most closely linked with a move for Rice.

Arsenal’s midfielder doesn’t need new recruits as much as Liverpool’s.

However, Mikel Arteta will be keen to improve his squad ahead of a return to Europe’s premier competition.

McCoist has now suggested that bringing in Rice to replace Granit Xhaka would be incredible business.

Despite the Swiss international having a fantastic campaign, he may need some tougher competition in the squad.

Not only that but he has been linked with a move away from The Emirates in the summer.

McCoist suggests Rice for Xhaka move would be incredible for Arsenal

Asked about where he thinks Declan Rice might end up next season, McCoist said: “If money was no object, I’ll tell you where he should go, he should probably go to Real Madrid with Jude Bellingham!

“If he was staying in these shores, I’d be really concerned about going to Manchester United at this moment in time.

“Liverpool’s midfield is crying out for Declan Rice, absolutely crying out.

“Chelsea have got an excellent midfield, but I don’t know if they’re going to spend that much money again.

“Listen, I’ve got to be brutally honest here, if you could swap [Granit] Xhaka for Declan Rice, if you’re an Arsenal fan that’s the move of the season!”

McCoist’s suggestion to replace Xhaka with Rice at Arsenal shows how cut-throat football can be.

The 30-year-old has thrived in his new role this season, playing further up the pitch and being relieved of some of his defensive duties.

Rice is a more rounded player and has been limited at times at West Ham because the team need him to sit deeper.

Jorginho’s recent introduction to the side ahead of Thomas Partey shows no one is safe in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Despite having his best campaign in an Arsenal shirt, Xhaka may be playing for his future at The Emirates over the next three games.

