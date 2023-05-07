Arsenal confident of signing £60k-a-week PL star this summer











Arsenal are growing confident that they will be able to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice according to the latest reports.

The Mirror reports that Arsenal believe they can sign Rice by giving the Englishman a pay rise which is four times his current salary.

Rice is currently on £60,000-a-week and he is expected to leave this summer. The player wants to play in the Champions League.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen, but the Gunners are willing to pay Rice £240,000-a-week and are desperate to sign him.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal confident in signing Declan Rice

The “world-class“ midfielder is a key player for West Ham and is the captain of the club. Despite only being 24, he is their leader and has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs.

Arsenal are desperate for new signings. They need to bolster their squad in order to challenge for the title again next season.

With them also in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2016, they are able to try and sign top players like Rice.

There will no doubt be a lot of battling between top sides in the Premier League for the same players. Despite this, Arsenal should have the advantage when it comes to signing Rice.

He is already based in London and the Gunners have done the best out of the interested clubs. This and quadrupling his salary makes it seem like an easy option for Rice.

The midfielder would be a great asset for Arsenal and he would massively improve their squad. West Ham will want to keep him so this transfer could take a while to be completed.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

