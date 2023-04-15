'Pay £80m': Liverpool told 24-year-old would be one of their best players if they signed him now











Steve Nicol has been discussing Declan Rice and the idea of the West Ham midfielder joining Liverpool.

The England star has been tentatively linked with the Reds in recent weeks, and Nicol believes that he would be a very decent signing for the Merseyside club.

Indeed, the pundit says that he would pay £80m for Declan Rice if he was in charge at Liverpool and he stated on ESPN that Rice would be one of the Reds’ best players if he were to head to Anfield.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Rice would be one of Liverpool’s best

Nicol spoke about Rice

“Listen, he’s not worth £120 million or anything like that. I think to pay [£80 million] would be fair. I would pay £80 million for him,” Nicol said.

“You’re getting a guy who knows the Premier League. You know exactly what you’re going to get. There’s no settling in period. Or getting used to the play or any of that nonsense. He’s coming straight in and playing I think and being one of your best players, certainly one of your best midfielders.”

Someone like him

Whether or not Liverpool do sign Rice this summer remains to be seen, but even if they don’t get the England star, they need to be signing midfielders of his calibre.

Indeed, the Reds need a big revamp in the middle of the park, and they need to be going for the cream of the crop rather than up-and-coming stars.

Make no mistake about it, now is the time for Liverpool to invest in their midfield, and bringing in someone like Rice would be a great way to start the summer transfer window.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

