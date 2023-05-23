Ally McCoist claims Tottenham should appoint 50-year-old manager now rather than Arne Slot











Pundit Ally McCoist has suggested that he would rather Tottenham Hotspur appointed Brendan Rodgers over Arne Slot.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (23/5 6:55am), McCoist was asked about the ongoing managerial situation at Tottenham.

After months of speculation, Spurs might finally be closing in on appointing a new coach.

Antonio Conte was sacked at the end of March with Tottenham still in a great position to qualify for the Champions League.

The wheels have completely fallen off since then, with his replacement Cristian Stellini also dismissed.

Ryan Mason has picked up the slack, although the issues at the club have made his job virtually impossible.

Plenty of candidates have been considered for the Tottenham job and a preferred candidate appears to have been chosen.

Arne Slot looks set to take the job after impressing Daniel Levy in his latest interview.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

He’s already preparing which backroom staff he wants to take with him from Feyenoord too.

However, Ally McCoist has suggested he would rather see Tottenham gives Brendan Rodgers the job over Arne Slot.

He doesn’t believe the fact he was sacked this season should count against him too much.

McCoist prefers Rodgers over Slot for Tottenham

Asked about the prospect of Spurs appointing the Dutch coach, McCoist said: “I’m not sure, I actually don’t know an awful lot about him.

“He’s done exceptionally well at Feyenoord, you can’t pre-judge a manager.

“If he does come he should be given time. I don’t know, I’d honestly have liked to see someone like Brendan Rodgers.

“I just think Brendan, I know Leicester fans will have something else to say on it, I think the biggest problem Leicester had under Brendan was the recruitment wasn’t good enough when they lost players.

“I think he’s a really talented coach.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rodgers will be considering his options after leaving the King Power Stadium a week after Conte was sacked.

He’s reportedly being considered by Leeds if they get relegated this weekend.

McCoist looks set to learn a lot about Slot very quickly if Tottenham do appoint him over Rodgers.

He’s got a massive job on his hands, with no director of football in place at Spurs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Plenty of incomings and outgoings are required before the start of next season.

