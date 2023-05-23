Leeds United to consider appointing 'fantastic' 50-year-old manager if they go down











Leeds United will reportedly consider appointing former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers if they go down this season.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that Rodgers is the type of manager Leeds will target should they drop down to the Championship next season.

It’s been a difficult campaign for Leeds and they are facing an uphill battle to stay in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce was brought in with just four games to spare in an attempt to produce a great escape. But the Whites need to pick up all three points against Spurs this weekend in their final game of the season.

Leeds are also relying on Leicester to lose this weekend, while they will need to better Everton’s result and beat Spurs by a comfortable margin due to goal difference.

And if Leeds do go down on Sunday, it seems they will consider hiring Brendan Rodgers in an attempt to bring them straight back up.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds to consider Rodgers

Rodgers was relieved of his duties by Leicester at the beginning of April after a miserable campaign.

But The Athletic reports that Rodgers is ‘likely to come into the equation’ for Leeds should they go down.

The outlet notes that it remains to be seen whether or not the 50-year-old is open to working in the Championship once again.

Of course, Rodgers guided Swansea City to the Premier League back in 2011 and landed the Liverpool job just a year later.

He’s racked up a total of 139 wins in the Premier League, while he also enjoyed a successful spell in Scotland with Celtic.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Northern Irishman has been lauded as a ‘fantastic’ manager, but it would be a surprise to see him move to Elland Road if Leeds drop down to the Championship.

Despite how things ended, Rodgers did a brilliant job at Leicester and it’s difficult to see him taking a job in the EFL after spending so many years in the Premier League.

