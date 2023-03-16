Ally McCoist admits he's been proven wrong by Jorginho at Arsenal this season











Ally McCoist has now said that new Arsenal signing Jorginho has really proved him wrong since arriving at The Emirates.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (16/3 7:44am) about Arsenal’s recent incomings.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recognised that his side needed reinforcements in January.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo was their main target, but there was no way The Seagulls were letting him go.

In the end, Jorginho became available, and Arsenal brought him in just before the deadline for £12m.

There were plenty of question marks over whether he was right man to help Arsenal maintain their title challenge.

Thomas Partey picked up an injury and Jorginho was thrust into the action.

His first two Arsenal matches ended in defeat against Everton and Manchester City.

However, his role in the Gunners remarkable comeback against Aston Villa changed a lot of people’s minds.

McCoist has now admitted he’s one of them, and has been proven wrong by Jorginho since joining Arsenal.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

McCoist admits he was wrong about Jorginho after Arsenal move

Speaking about the influence of Arsenal’s new signings on TalkSPORT, McCoist said: “He’s [Trossard] started exceptionally well, as has Jorginho who I had a question mark against when he’s playing in that team.

“The signings have been absolutely terrific, I was a little bit concerned about Arsenal in terms of the strength in depth in the squad.”

Jorginho is likely to feature again in midfield tonight when Arsenal face Sporting CP in the Europa League.

Paul Merson has described Jorginho as ‘phenomenal’, but admitted he could be off in the summer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are still keen to sign Declan Rice in the summer, which could push Jorginho further down the pecking order.

After handing Mohamed Elneny a new contract recently as well, Jorginho’s spell at The Emirates could end up being a short one.

Ideally, Mikel Arteta will be able to call on Thomas Partey to play every game until the end of the season.

However, Jorginho has proved to McCoist and many others, that he can step up for Arsenal when required.

