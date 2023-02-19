Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta left stunned by Jorginho effort











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he’d never seen Jorginho produce a stunning effort like the one he produced at Villa Park yesterday.

The Gunners produced a dramatic comeback win against Aston Villa after going behind twice in the match.

Arteta’s side headed into half-time 2-1 down after goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, while Bukayo Saka had levelled the scoring up with an excellent finish.

Oleksandr Zinchenko levelled the game up on the hour mark after a well-worked corner, but Arsenal had to wait until the 93rd minute for the crucial goal.

Jorginho isn’t exactly renowned for producing spectacular long-range efforts, but the Italian did exactly that at a crucial time for Arsenal.

The 31-year-old received the ball on the edge of the box from Gabriel Martinelli and let fly with a first-time shot. His effort came back off the crossbar after it looked destined to hit the top corner.

But fortunately for Arsenal, the ball bounced into the net after striking the back of Emiliano Martinez’s head. And Arteta has admitted that he has never seen Jorginho produce an effort like this.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arteta stunned by Jorginho effort

Speaking to Viaplay after the games, Arteta said: “Incredible. I haven’t seen Jorgi score a goal like this so it was the right moment to do so.”

“It’s not one of the biggest qualities that I saw of him, but it’s great that he contributes in a huge way to win the game,” he added.

Jorginho wasn’t awarded the goal but his effort certainly deserved the outcome it received.

The £90,000-a-week Arsenal star netted 29 goals in 213 appearances for Chelsea before making the switch to north London.

But most of his efforts came from the penalty spot and it’s understandable that his part in Arsenal’s third goal took Arteta by surprise.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Gunners wrapped up the win after Martinelli put the ball into an empty goal while Martinez had gone up to attack a corner in the final seconds of the game for Villa.

Arteta will be delighted with his side’s performance, especially after going behind on two occasions throughout the match.

Arsenal needed to pick up a win at Villa Park after a difficult spell of form and they moved back to the top of the Premier League table yesterday.

With Manchester City slipping up at Nottingham Forest, Arteta’s men are once again leading the race for the Premier League title.

