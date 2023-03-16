Arsenal will make first move to sign 'unbelievable' player in June - journalist











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, and Dean Jones has shared the latest on the situation.

Mikel Arteta’s men are having the time of their lives. The Gunners are on top of the Premier League table and are also in with a good chance of winning the Europa League.

They look like an excellent side, but there’s always room for improvement. Rice would be a great addition.

Arsenal could make first move to sign Declan Rice in June

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal are interested in signing Rice this summer.

The Englishman, who has been hailed as an ‘unbelievable‘ player, is reportedly Arteta’s top transfer target. The Gunners boss really wants to sign him, and it looks like he will be backed.

Rice will cost a lot of money this summer even though he will enter the final year of his contract. That, however, will not faze Edu Gaspar and Arsenal, who won’t accept defeat without having a strong go at signing him.

That’s according to Jones, who told GiveMeSport: “They won’t let go of this without making a strong attempt at getting Declan Rice.

“It’s not yet clear when they’ll look to make their opening offer, but I would imagine it’s going to be around June time that they’ll look to make their first moves with this transfer, just so they understand exactly where they stand.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are already incredible, but Rice would take them to a new level.

The Englishman is excellent on the ball and brilliant off it. He knows the Premier League well, is an established international player and the fact that he’s still only 24 means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

Arteta has proved he has the ability to turn talented young players into fantastic footballers. Rice, who plays in the same position as the Spaniard did back in the day, could benefit massively if he joins the Gunners.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Arsenal and Rice this summer.

