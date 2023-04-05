Alexis Mac Allister seriously impressed with Tottenham target Evan Ferguson last night











Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been full of praise for Tottenham Hotspur target Evan Ferguson.

Speaking after Brighton’s win over Bournemouth last night, the World Cup winner was asked about the teenage striker.

It was another important win for Brighton as they look to secure European football for the first time in their history.

In fact, if they win their games in hand, they’ll go above Spurs in the table.

Roberto De Zerbi has done a fantastic job since replacing Graham Potter at The Amex.

So much so, that he’s been linked with the vacant Tottenham job.

Another man linked with a potential move to north London is Evan Ferguson.

The young Irish international has burst onto the scene this season, already scoring four times in the Premier League.

Alexis Mac Allister was really impressed with Ferguson yesterday, and he proved why Tottenham are keen on the striker.

He could end up being the successor to Harry Kane that Spurs will one day need to find.

Tottenham target Ferguson hailed by Mac Allister

Asked about the 18-year-old after Brighton’s win, Mac Allister said: “Evan is an amazing player.

“He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is.”

Ferguson is now valued at £100m, and Brighton are unlikely to want to sell him any time soon.

Their recruitment has been exceptional for years, and the conveyor belt of talent they’re producing doesn’t stop.

The loss of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal could have seriously hampered Brighton, but Ferguson has stepped up brilliantly in his place.

His goal last night was a perfect example of his striker’s instinct.

A low cross was fizzed into the box by another of Brighton’s breakout stars Kaoru Mitoma.

It was behind Ferguson, but he did brilliantly to flick the ball through his legs into the bottom corner.

Mac Allister’s suggestion that Ferguson wasn’t at his best will encourage Tottenham even further.

The likelihood of them selling Harry Kane this summer seems pretty low right now, despite his contract running down.

The chances of Spurs using the majority of that transfer fee on an 18-year-old to replace him seems even more unlikely.

