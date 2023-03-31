‘Legitimate’: Tottenham genuinely do want to sign £100m youngster now – journalist











Ben Jacobs has claimed that the recent transfer stories surrounding Evan Ferguson are legitimate, naming Tottenham amongst the teams that are in for the player.

Ferguson has been making waves in recent weeks with Brighton. He’s been shining in both the Premier League and the FA Cup, and, all of a sudden, he’s being spoken about as a £100m player.

Regardless of that ridiculous pricetag, he is catching the eye of many top clubs, and according to Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, there is legitimate interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and particularly Manchester United.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Jacobs shared what he knows about the striker.

“The links with Ferguson are legitimate, particularly from Manchester United, but also other clubs like Tottenham and Chelsea are in there. But I’m absolutely certain that under heavy competition Brighton will do their best to get the player to extend. It’s so hard when you break onto the scene and a club might come to feel that you may get the gametime necessary,” Jacobs said

The journalist then poured cold water on this deal though stating that Ferguson is likely to sign a new contract.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll have no problem tying him down just as they did with Moises Caicedo.”

Shouldn’t move

While Ferguson may have the chance to join a top six club this summer, he would be wise to stay with Brighton.

As Jacobs says, he wouldn’t get the necessary gametime if he joined another club – could you really see him starting over Harry Kane at Spurs? And at the age of 18 getting regular minutes is what matters most.

Let’s not forget, Ferguson has a good 15 years ahead of him. He has plenty of time to go and play at the top level, but he shouldn’t be trying to run before he can walk in a metaphorical sense.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Show all