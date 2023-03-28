Tottenham likely to be rejected if they approach 43-year-old boss











Tottenham Hotspur are likely set for disappointment if they make an attempt to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager.

Spurs are searching for Antonio Conte’s successor after finally confirming his departure on Sunday.

Reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Julian Nagelsmann is Tottenham’s top target. But it seems that there are other names in the frame, including De Zerbi, according to talkSPORT.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Italian has done an amazing job since arriving at Brighton earlier this season. It is easy to forget that many expected the Seagulls to struggle after Graham Potter’s departure. Instead, they have soared.

De Zerbi likely to reject any Tottenham approach

Brighton fans must be fearful about the prospects of keeping De Zerbi. But it would appear that he is not planning to make the move to Tottenham anytime soon.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

According to talkSPORT, the 43-year-old is more likely to reject Tottenham if they make an approach right now.

It would arguably be a gamble to make a big play for De Zerbi anyway. He has done an outstanding job at the Amex Stadium. However, there is a lot to like about Brighton right now. And De Zerbi is making the most of the foundations that are in place.

That is not to take anything away from him. But he has not been in the job a long time. So his admirers may be wary of getting carried away.

Tottenham’s next appointment feels particularly crucial. They have gone down a number of paths and have not really moved forward since Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea will all be hoping to improve next year. And with that, making the wrong choice could be terrible for Spurs.

If De Zerbi is not convinced, Tottenham should not spend too long wondering if he is the man for them.