Liverpool could've signed 'class act' when hardly anyone knew of him, now he's worth £100m - journalist











Liverpool may be kicking themselves for years to come after missing out on Evan Ferguson.

According to Graeme Bailey on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Liverpool actually knew about Ferguson when he was playing over in Ireland, but they failed to sign the ‘class act’ at the time.

Ferguson was a target for Liverpool, but, ultimately, he ended up at Brighton where he is now establishing himself as one of the most promising young players in the Premier League.

Indeed, Ferguson is now being billed as a £100m player, and Liverpool missed out on signing him when hardly anyone even knew who he was.

Liverpool could’ve had Ferguson

Bailey spoke about Ferguson’s career path.

“Yeah, he won’t be going this summer, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are amongst the teams watching him. He’s one of the best young strikers in Europe at the moment. He’s happy at Brighton, this is a guy who has been known about since his time in Ireland. He’s a real class act. He’s a strapping guy at 18 and he has a lot more to his game at 18. In two years’ time we could be talking about one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe,” Bailey said.

“All the clubs are looking at him, Man United and Liverpool, to their credit, they knew about him before he went to Brighton and he went there with his international colleague Andy Moran who is another one to watch.”

Missed out

Liverpool missed out big time here.

The Reds do have a fantastic strikeforce, but there probably isn’t a team in the Premier League that would turn down the chance to have the 18-year-old on their books right now.

The Irishman’s ceiling appears to be very high, and while he probably isn’t good enough to be a starter for Liverpool right now, he’d be a real asset for the Reds as a young rotation option.

