Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo were very impressed with Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai last night in the EFL Cup.

The Hungarian international posted on social media after starring once again against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to the side that beat West Ham on Sunday.

New signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch started in midfield, while youngsters Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah were handed opportunities to impress.

The Japanese international in particular did very well and that will give Klopp something to think about before Saturday evening’s clash against Tottenham.

Liverpool were a goal behind at half-time although Cody Gakpo equalised immediately after the break with Gravenberch recording his first assist.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp turned to his substitutes bench for the final 30 minutes and that ultimately made all the difference.

Wataru Endo found Dominik Szoboszlai five minutes after he came on and he scored an absolute thunderbolt to put Liverpool ahead.

Diogo Jota made sure of the result in the final minutes to earn the Reds a place in the next round.

Endo impressed with Liverpool star Szoboszlai

Posting on Instagram after scoring last night, Szoboszlai shared a photo of his exceptional strike with the caption: “BANG!”

Alexis Mac Allister made reference to the South American drink he and others in the squad enjoy and said: “Keep drinking mate!”

Endo simply said: “What a goal,” while Trent Alexander-Arnold referred to his iconic squad number, making a comparison to a certain Steven Gerrard.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Dominik Szoboszlai is putting his name into the conversation right now for signing of the season.

He looks in control of matches whenever he’s on the ball and his work-rate is unbelievable.

Szoboszlai has shown for Hungary and RB Leipzig he can strike the ball unbelievably cleanly.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Liverpool finally got to witness Szoboszlai produce a wonder strike and Endo will gladly take his first Liverpool assist as a result.

Klopp hailed his performance yesterday but he’ll face arguably his toughest so far when he plays against Tottenham on Saturday.