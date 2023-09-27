Klopp delivers ‘surprise’ Szoboszlai verdict after Liverpool cup win over Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai after his superb display in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Leicester at Anfield, with the Liverpool summer signing scoring a sensational goal in the game.

Admittedly, Liverpool didn’t get off to a good start. The Reds conceded after just three minutes as Kasey McAteer netted from a quick break.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Klopp’s charges weighed in with 15 shots in the first half but to no avail as the visitors went in ahead at the break.

However, Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the 48th minute, delivering a neat finish after great work from Ryan Gravenberch.

Then came Szoboszlai’s moment of magic, collecting the ball in space on the edge of the box and fired high into the net.

Diogo Jota then wrapped up the victory for the hosts. He back-heeled the ball into the net after great work from Jarell Quansah down the right.

Speaking after the game, Klopp sung Szoboszlai’s praises, admitting that he has been surprised with how quickly he has taken to life at Anfield.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Dom was a surprise with how fast he has fit in, it was pretty much from the first minute,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live, via the BBC Sport website.

“Top-class player with a lot of quality. He never stops. He learns a lot from the game.”

Our view

Szoboszlai is definitely an early contender for signing of the season.

He has done so well since joining Liverpool. Not only has he hit the ground running but he’s going from strength to strength.

It’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare for Liverpool. And at 22, he has his whole career ahead of him.