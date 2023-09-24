‘An outstanding footballer’: BBC pundit blown away by how athletic one Liverpool player was v West Ham

Liverpool cruised to another fine Premier League win today as Dominik Szoboszlai once again showed his qualities in midfield.

The Reds were 1-1 at one point in the game but broke away with goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota to put the seal on things.

For Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, it was another marker laid down and BBC pundit Stephen Warnock was left seriously impressed with Dominik Szoboszlai.

Pundit lauds Dominik Szoboszlai performance in Liverpool v West Ham

Watching the game for the BBC, former Liverpool defender Warnock picked up on a number of positives for the Reds today.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And one of them was Szoboslzai, who he termed as an outstanding footballer.

“He’s an outstanding footballer. When you think about all-round game, athletically he looks an absolute beast of a player when he runs past players, he’s got that second, third, fourth gear to ease past and execute a pass,” Warnock said.

The Hungarian has settled in brilliantly with Liverpool and looks every bit the £60m player.

The good thing for the Reds as well is that he will probably go on to get even better.

Impressing more and more

Dominik Szoboszlai is quickly becoming one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and it has to be said he’s already looking a bargain at £60m.

The Liverpool man has been getting more and more influential as the games go by and today he seemed to up things when his team needed it most.

Szoboszlai has been one of the signings of the summer and it’s little wonder Anfield is excited by him.