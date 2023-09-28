Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was very impressed with Wataru Endo against Leicester City last night.

Klopp was speaking to the press, via the club’s official website, after the Reds got their EFL Cup campaign off to the perfect start.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to the team that beat West Ham United at the weekend.

With a Europa League campaign to negotiate as well, the German coach has plenty of opportunities to give his fringe players a chance.

It looked like it might be a difficult evening when youngster Kasey McAteer opened the scoring in the third minute.

Liverpool didn’t respond until after half-time, when Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota eventually earned their side a place in the fourth round.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Klopp made three changes in midfield against Leicester, including giving Wataru Endo his third Liverpool start.

The £16m Japanese international was very good in the number six role protecting the defence.

It’s a position that has created plenty of discussion, especially with the prospect of facing a certain James Maddison on the horizon on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Klopp hails Endo vs Leicester

Speaking after the match, Klopp said: “How I said, now looking back, a top night for us because you look at Wataru [Endo], how he grew into the game and how dominant he was in the second half, how he really won the balls, passed the ball.

“I’m not sure it was the last pass before Dom scores but for sure probably he passed the ball through the lines again, what he did quite frequently.

“That was really, really good, he played a super game.”

Endo wasn’t Klopp’s first choice to join Liverpool this summer, but he showed against Leicester he’s more than capable of putting in a very good performance.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk is a big fan of the 30-year-old, although Graeme Souness has suggested that Endo is only at the club to make up the numbers.

He’s not got an easy task displacing Alexis Mac Allister in the side right now.

Endo might be a good option to start alongside the World Cup winner to relieve some of his defensive responsibilities.

Plenty of players have now given Klopp a selection headache for Saturday after their performances last night.