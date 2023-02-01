Merson discusses whether Jorginho will be better for Arsenal than Elneny











Paul Merson told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 31/1; 13:33) that he is a big fan of Jorginho and suggested that the midfielder could actually be better for Arsenal than Mohamed Elneny.

Jorginho’s move was one of the most eye-catching deals on deadline day at the end of the January transfer window. It certainly caught Arsenal fans off guard.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The move did not appear to excite the Gunners fans by any means. Arsenal are flying at the top of the Premier League. And the Italian has not had the best time this season with Chelsea.

Merson backs Jorginho to be better than Elneny

It seemed essential that Arsenal signed another midfielder after losing Elneny to injury. Unfortunately, no timeframe has been put on how long the Egyptian will be sidelined for.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

The worry will be that Arsenal have not signed an adequate replacement. However, Merson believes that Jorginho could actually offer even more than Elneny would have over the coming months.

“That’s why Jorginho is on the radar, I think that’s because Elneny is injured, I think if he was fit I’m not sure this would happen,” he told Sky Sports News.

“But I do like the Jorginho transfer.

“In experience wise and games he has won, I would say so [Jorginho is better], no disrespect to Elneny but I’m a big fan of Jorginho.”

Elneny – who earns £50,000-a-week – is unlikely to ever win any player of the year awards at Arsenal. He is very much a squad player at the Emirates. And he definitely has his limitations out on the pitch.

However, there is a reason that he is so popular amongst those at Arsenal, whether that be Mikel Arteta, the squad or the fans. And losing him to a long-term injury is such a big blow.

Jorginho filling the void he leaves is going to be a big ask. But he definitely has the quality to step into the position and make a big impact over the coming months.

As Merson suggests, he arguably brings more quality. And it will be a big boost for Arsenal if he can also bring some of the other attributes Elneny brings to the table.