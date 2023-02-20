‘Outstanding’: Kevin Campbell now says £12m Arsenal man really proved people wrong against Aston Villa











Kevin Campbell now says Arsenal’s new signing Jorginho proved a lot of people wrong with his performance against Aston Villa.

Campbell was speaking on TalkSPORT (20/2 8:12am) discussing the Gunners latest Premier League win.

It was a hard-fought contest, with Mikel Arteta’s side trailing at the break thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko scored a wonderful equaliser, and set up a very tense final half an hour.

When time looked to have run out for Arsenal, Jorginho stepped up and hit a fantastic, dipping effort.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The ball cannoned into the back of the net via Emiliano Martinez’s head, but the Italian celebrated as if the goal was his.

After many questioned Arsenal’s decision to sign him, not a single fan in the Villa Park away end was wondering why anymore.

Jorginho’s performance was brilliant even before his deflected winner, and Kevin Campbell thinks he’s now proved a lot of people wrong.

Mikel Arteta will be very encouraged by what he saw, and less concerned about missing Thomas Partey in the future.

Campbell thinks Arsenal’s Jorginho has proved plenty of people wrong

Speaking about the absence of the Ghanaian international, Campbell said: “Usually when Partey’s not there, we lose something from the centre of the pitch whoever plays.

“Jorginho comes in and I don’t think we missed a beat.

“The defence looked a little bit wobbly at times, some good play by Villa.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“But, when you’re that team who attack a lot, you are going to get caught out every now and again, we need to tighten that up.

“I thought Jorginho was superb in the centre of the pitch, people keep telling me he can’t play, he can’t get around the pitch.

“Do you know what, I thought he was outstanding, when you’ve got somebody with that experience in the centre of the pitch, it’s there to help this young team.

“As I said, this young team have never really been in this position before.”

The £12m midfielder was without a win in his first two Arsenal games before Saturday.

Mikel Arteta admitted after the match that he’d never seen him score a goal like the one he nearly did on Saturday.

It’s unclear when Thomas Partey will be available again.

“We have to assess him today again,” Arteta said ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“He had some discomfort, a little muscle discomfort. We have to assess him this morning and see how he is.”

Thankfully, Campbell now thinks Jorginho is up to the task of slotting into this Arsenal team.

