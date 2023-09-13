Tottenham Hotspur youngster has sent a message to teammate Cristian Romero while on international duty.

The teenager posted on social media ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

The World Cup only took place less than 12 months ago, but already teams are gearing up for the next edition being hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The South American qualification route is arguably the hardest in the world.

All 10 teams have plenty of quality meaning there are very few opportunities for players to have an off game.

It means the likes of Cristian Romero need to be on their game every time and he was once again impressed last night.

In difficult surroundings in Bolivia, Argentina ran out 3-0 winners.

Tottenham’s Argentinian cohort of Alejo Veliz, Giovani Lo Celso and Romero will be delighted with the current World Cup champions joint top of the group with Brazil.

The youngster may not have turned out for Spurs yet, but he’s already keeping an eye on his new teammates.

Veliz sends message to Tottenham teammate Romero

Posting on Instagram, Veliz took to picture of Romero on his television with the message, ‘Let’s go, team.’

The £42.5m defender kept a clean sheet at high altitude to help Argentina earn their second win of the international break.

It’s been a good week away from Spurs for Romero, who was named the best defender in the world by Lionel Messi.

Barcelona’s president has admitted not signing the 25-year-old a few years ago was the worst decision he ever made.

Instead, Romero ended up at Tottenham and has been joined by another Argentinian Alejo Veliz.

The young striker is unlikely to feature for Spurs this side of Christmas given the time he needs to adapt to his team and surroundings.

Bryan Gil has been impressed by the 19-year-old already and it feels like a matter of time until he’s involved with the Under-21 side.

However, he’s got plenty of competition in that team, with Jamie Donley, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Will Lankshear all fighting for minutes.

Ange Postecoglou clearly has a plan for the youngster though after old club Rosario Central wanted to keep him on loan and Spurs refused.