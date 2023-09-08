Bryan Gil describes 19-year-old Tottenham forward as a ‘tank’

Although Tottenham Hotspur have numerous players out on international duty, there are others who are still reporting at Hotspur Way for training.

One such player is Spurs attacker Bryan Gil, who is currently recovering from a groin injury for which he needed surgery.

The Tottenham talent went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Likewise, Spurs summer signing Alejo Veliz is still at Hotspur Way as he looks to impress Ange Postecoglou.

According to Alasdair Gold, the 19-year-old Argentine has been training with the Tottenham first-team.

On Friday, Gil and Veliz were training at the Hotspur Way gym, and the former posted a picture of himself and his teammate on Instagram stories.

Gil took a selfie with Veliz in the background, doing some chest exercises with a pair of 20kg dumbbells on a bench.

The Spaniard captioned the image “with the tank”, added several emojis including a ‘soon’ with an arrow, and tagged Veliz.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

It’s good to see Gil and Veliz strike up a friendship at Hotspur Way. Both are very talented young players and it’ll be good to see how they progress.

Hopefully it won’t be long before both are connecting together on the pitch and getting results for Spurs.