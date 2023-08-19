‘I wouldn’t expect’: Alasdair Gold says he can’t see Postecoglou picking £13m Spurs player much this year

There’s been so much talk about Tottenham potentially signing a new striker this summer that it’s easy to forget that they’ve already brought one in.

Indeed, Alejo Veliz has arrived from Argentina, and, in all honesty, this is a signing that has gone under the radar.

These under the radar signings can sometimes be the most exciting though as a player unexpectedly takes a league by storm.

Sadly, though, it doesn’t sound as though that will be the case for Veliz.

Writing in his Q&A for Football.London, Alasdair Gold admitted that it’s unlikely that Veliz will get many games for Spurs this season, stating that the striker is likely to be given a real period to adjust and that he’s unlikely to play much until 2024.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Veliz won’t play much in 2023

Gold shared his verdict on the £13m man.

“Yep, both he and Micky van de Ven received their work permits on Wednesday last week. I wouldn’t expect to see much of Veliz in 2023 as Postecoglou made it clear that he is unlikely to get minutes in the first half of the season as he adjusts and they develop the teenager’s raw talent.”

Give him time

Giving Veliz a staggered introduction to first-team football at Spurs is probably the right call.

Not only do players from South America, historically, need plenty of time to adjust to the Premier League, the idea of coming in and playing up front in a team that has just lost Harry Kane is incredibly daunting for a teenager.

Veliz is a long-term project, he’s not a player who needs to be rushed into the side, and Spurs would be wise to be patient with his growth and development.

Don’t expect Veliz to solve all of Tottenham’s problems immediately.