Report names not signing 25-year-old Spurs star in 2021 the worst decision Barcelona president has made

A report in Spain has now picked out not signing Cristian Romero before his move to Tottenham Hotspur as one of the worst signings Joan Laporta has made during his time at Barcelona.

It was Mundo Deportivo who made the statement after Lionel Messi suggested in the last few days that Romero is the best defender in the world right now.

Cristian Romero could not have asked for a better start to the season. He has been outstanding for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham. And he is now the club’s co-vice-captain.

Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

And he has followed that brilliant start in the Premier League by receiving one of the biggest compliments possible, with Messi suggesting that no defender is better.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Messi is such a big fan of his countryman. Mundo Deportivo reports that Messi wanted Barcelona to sign the centre-back while he was at Atalanta.

Barcelona made to rue not signing Romero in 2021

In fact, his father mentioned to Joan Laporta that Barca need Romero during the unsuccessful contract negotiations which led to Messi ultimately signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Romero would end up joining Tottenham on an initial loan. And Mundo Deportivo suggests that not signing Romero – as well as losing Messi – represents the worst decision from the current hierarchy.

That is saying something given the drama there has been at Camp Nou in the last few years. But clearly, there is a lot of frustration that Barcelona did not bring Romero in.

Of course, Barca is a dream destination for a lot of players. And Romero may well be one of those who loves the idea of playing for the Catalan giants in the future – particularly given what Messi achieved for them.

But Tottenham are now in a position where they can demand a huge profit for Romero.

So if Barcelona are going to correct their mistake in the future, it is going to cost them a lot more than if they made their move when Messi told them to.