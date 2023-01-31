Alasdair Gold shares latest on Djed Spence leaving Tottenham on loan











Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence has been heavily linked with a move to Rennes on loan today, and Alasdair Gold has shared the latest on the situation.

The talented young wing-back only joined Spurs last summer. He came in with a lot of hype, but Antonio Conte has simply refused to give him any significant game time.

That has made life really frustrating for young Spence, but he’s now set to enjoy some regular football away on loan.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Alasdair Gold says Tottenham star Djed Spence’s loan move to Rennes is done

Djed Spence, branded as an ‘unbelievable’ player, has played just 43 minutes of football in all competitions since the start of the season for Tottenham.

That’s nowhere near enough for a player as talented as him, especially considering that right-wing-back has been a problem area for Spurs with both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty struggling there.

Conte showed no real desire to use Spence ahead of the two players mentioned above. That will only get worse now with Pedro Porro coming in from Sporting Lisbon.

A move away before the window shuts is the best thing for all parties, and Spence has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in England and abroad over the last few days.

However, it looks like French side Rennes, where fellow Spurs defender Joe Rodon is playing these days, seems to have won the race to sign Spence, and all that’s left now is an official announcement.

That’s according to Alasdair Gold, who revealed on Twitter that all the processes regarding the transfer have been completed between Tottenham, Rennes and Spence.

“Djed Spence all done now on the Rennes side. Just waiting for the official announcement,” the journalist tweeted this afternoon.

