Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Pedro Porro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After weeks of negotiations, Spurs are finally about to get the deal for the Sporting CP star over the line.

As per BBC Sport, Tottenham are signing Porro on an initial loan deal.

This includes an obligation for Spurs to buy the 23-year-old this summer for €45m (around £40m).

Romano has taken to Twitter to say Porro is completing his medical “right now”.

He’ll sign the Spurs contract “right after”. There are “no issues” and everything is going “to plan”, added Romano.

Tottenham will subsequently unveil Porro as a Spurs player on a five-and-a-half year contract.

Tottenham have worked hard to get the Porro deal over the line and, on deadline day, he’s coming on board at N17.

Antonio Conte finally gets his big upgrade at right wing-back, something he’s been after all of January.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are capable of great displays, Porro is a huge upgrade on both.

Indeed, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim recently said he viewed the 23-year-old as one of the best full-backs around.

“Everyone knows Porro now,” he told Record earlier this month.“

It’s impossible not to look at him as one of the best full-backs.

“I’ve already mentioned the club’s idea to him.

“If they beat the clause it will be impossible, until then I hope to count on him. He has the capacity to take the ball forward.

“With Porro, our football already passes through him so much, we have to work without dramas, it would be difficult to replace him during the season.”

The Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for the Tottenham manager’s system.

Great news for Spurs and their fans, and it shouldn’t be long until the announcement is live.