Report: Tottenham make West Ham target Djed Spence available on loan











West Ham United have been linked with a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence.

On Tuesday, football.london reported that the Hammers were among the clubs eyeing the Spurs gem.

As well as West Ham, the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Southampton and Crystal Palace were credited with an interest.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Now, it looks as though Tottenham have given Spence the green light to play elsewhere this season.

The same outlet has reported that Spurs have sanctioned a potential loan move for the reported West Ham target.

It’s worth mentioning that the Hammers haven’t been named as suitors in the follow-up report.

Leicester and Brentford made the list alongside Palace, Southampton and Leverkusen.

Nonetheless, links between West Ham and Spence go back a few weeks – again, as per football.london.

Rare transfer agreement between Spurs and Hammers?

Although Tottenham and West Ham have had frosty relations in the past, there’s certainly scope for a deal to take place here.

The Hammers really could do with a pacy right-back who can help support attacks.

Likewise, Spurs really need to send Spence out to get experience, as he’s barely getting a look-in under Antonio Conte.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

A Championship loan would be no good as the 22-year-old clearly proved himself at Nottingham Forest last term.

He was ‘unbelievable‘ for the Reds, helping them return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

At the same time, Tottenham won’t want to bolster the ranks of any teams who could directly pose a threat to their European ambitions.

This won’t be the case with West Ham, who are battling relegation at present.