Alasdair Gold now shares what Lucas Moura told journalists ahead of summer Tottenham exit











Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared what Lucas Moura told journalists ahead of his Tottenham Hotspur exit.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast, the journalists were addressing the Brazilian’s departure.

Two weeks ago, Tottenham announced that Lucas Moura would be leaving the club.

After five seasons with Spurs, the 30-year-old is moving onto pastures new.

Moura will always be considered a cult hero at the club.

His Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax will never be forgotten by Tottenham fans.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Unfortunately, in recent seasons he’s made less of an impact and his fitness has limited his opportunities.

Previous manager Antonio Conte mentioned throughout the season that he was struggling to stay fit.

However, he ended his time with the club in the perfect way, scoring a brilliant goal with his final touch for Tottenham.

He was carried to the Spurs fans by his teammates who gave him a fitting tribute at full-time.

Alasdair Gold has now shared what Lucas Moura said to journalists before a Tottenham press conference last week.

He was saying his goodbyes to everyone connected with the club.

Gold reveals Moura message to Tottenham journalists

Speaking on his podcast, Gold said: “His farewell tour has pretty much been going on all week at Spurs.

“He even came down to us journalists before the press conference on Friday.

“A few of us were there a bit earlier and he came down and shook hands and said to me, ‘Thank you for all your coverage, even when you criticised me’.

“I think he understands, it’s what we’ve got to do!”

Tottenham forward Moura’s message to Gold and his colleagues sums up the sort of player he is.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Very popular among the Spurs squad, and his teammates were delighted whenever he returned to training this season.

There are already teams linked with bringing in Moura on a free transfer this summer.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have both been linked with keeping the Brazilian back in the Premier League.

Spurs fans would welcome him back with open arms if he returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

