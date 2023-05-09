Report: Aston Villa and Newcastle open talks to sign £23m Tottenham player











Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura will be a free agent soon, and Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all interested in signing him.

The Brazilian joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain for £23 million back in January 2018 (BBC). He came in with a lot of hype, but after just 38 goals in 219 appearances, it has to be said that his record there has been an underwhelming one.

Lucas, branded as an ‘incredible‘ player by Emerson Royal, is set to leave Tottenham this summer, and three Premier League sides have begun talks to sign him already, according to Torcedores.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Wolves start talks to sign Lucas Moura from Tottenham

It has been clear for a while now that Tottenham will not renew Lucas Moura‘s contract when it expires at the end of this season. He is expected to leave the club after five-and-a-half years there.

Brazilian giants Flamengo are reportedly keen to sign Lucas this summer, but the 30-year-old wants to spend a few more years here in Europe. That rules out a return to Brazil.

Clubs like Roma, Lazio and Marseille are said to be considering signing him, but three Premier League sides have already made contact with Lucas’ representatives over a summer move – Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle and Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves.

Villa and Newcastle will both be in Europe next season and Lucas’ experience is probably why they’re both looking to sign him this summer.

Whether the Brazilian would be keen to stay in the Premier League remains to be seen.

TBR View:

Lucas has had a season to forget this campaign.

The Brazilian has had a torrid time with injuries. That has limited him to just over 115 minutes of football in the Premier League all season, and his last touch of the football in a game proved to be a disastrous one as he assisted Diogo Jota’s winner last week.

A move away this summer is the best thing for all parties, and both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are clubs on the rise. They would be great options for Lucas.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with the Brazilian this summer.

