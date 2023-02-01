Photo: Eric Dier hugs Lucas Moura in Tottenham training











Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura was linked with a move away from Spurs for most of January.

The 30-year-old’s Tottenham contract expires at the end of the season, and he has been struggling for game time.

Moura has only made 12 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this term, for a total of just over 311 minutes.

Therefore, it looked likely that the forward could’ve left N17 ahead of the deadline.

Moura reportedly had quite a few clubs after him too.

According to football.london, there were offers from Premier League clubs and from a team in Qatar.

However, none of them caught Moura’s eye, said the report.

Therefore, the ‘amazing‘ forward is now staying put at Tottenham until the summer.

And it looks as though Moura’s teammates are pretty happy about it.

On Wednesday, Tottenham shared photos of the team’s latest training session at Hotspur Way.

And in one of those, Eric Dier can be seen hugging Moura, while Son Heung-min looks away smiling.

For all of Tottenham’s issues this season, the team spirit and camaraderie remains high at the club.

Now, with two wins in a row on board and two much-needed additions to the squad, Spurs will hope to kick on.

And it’s not as though Tottenham are badly placed at present.

Spurs are just three points away from the top four and remain in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Although Moura has struggled for game time, who knows, he could end up replicating his heroics from 2019.