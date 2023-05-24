Report: Newcastle offered £80k-a-week attacker hailed by Alan Shearer











Newcastle United will be looking to bolster their squad this summer.

This has seen them reportedly being offered Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura.

According to The Chronicle, clubs know Newcastle are looking for experienced players, which has led to Moura being offered to the Magpies.

The Brazilian winger will leave Spurs at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Apparently, ‘there has been contact’ between the 30-year-old’s representatives and Newcastle. Despite this, no offer has yet been made.

Newcastle offered Lucas Moura

The Brazilian has proven that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He could be a valuable asset for Newcastle.

Moura has an abundance of experience both in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

This experience would be key for a Newcastle side going into Europe’s biggest club competition for the first time since 2003.

The winger also has 38 goals and 27 assists during his time at Spurs. This is decent for a winger with 220 appearances, but it could perhaps be slightly better.

Moura, who signed for Tottenham for £23million, is definitely worth the risk for a club like Newcastle going to the Champions League for the first time.

The Magpies will also need squad depth as they will be playing in a lot of competitions next season.

‘Look at his desire’

Alan Shearer sung Moura’s praises in December 2021 after a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“[Conte has] certainly got them very well organised and he’s making a big difference to Lucas Moura, and also Oliver Skipp, who I thought was excellent,” he said on BBC’s Match of the Day, via football.london.

“They just couldn’t handle Lucas Moura today. The positions he got into, his ability to actually run with the ball caused them all sorts of problems.

“He was too quick for them – [for the opening goal] the give and go, Andersen can’t catch him and he puts it on a plate for Harry Kane – he’s not going to miss from there, thank you very much indeed.

“The way he starts [the second goal], Skipp there, who as I said I thought was excellent, really brave on the ball, started so many good moves off. But look at the way [Moura] gets it, look at his desire – he said he’s only a small guy!”

