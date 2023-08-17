Alasdair Gold now shares what he’s been told by Tottenham about Mateu Alemany

Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared what he’s been told by Tottenham Hotspur about potential director of football Mateu Alemany.

Gold was doing a Q&A for Football London about all things Tottenham.

There are plenty of talking points at Spurs right now with the transfer window closing shortly.

It will be interesting to see whether Ange Postecoglou wants to bring in a replacement for Harry Kane.

He already has Richarlison while Son Heung-min can also play in a central position.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Spurs also need to move on several players before the window shuts, including Tanguy Ndombele and Japhet Tanganga.

However, all of these decisions are being made more difficult by the lack of a director of football at the club.

Daniel Levy hasn’t replaced Fabio Paratici after he left the club on a full-time basis, although he’s still involved in conversations as a consultant.

Scott Munn was also brought in as chief football officer but his start date has been delayed.

Alasdair Gold has now shared what he’s heard about Mateu Alemany amid links with Tottenham.

He’s the current director of football at Barcelona and knows one Spurs player particularly well.

Asked about the 60-year-old, Gold said: “I heard there were links to Barcelona’s outgoing director of football Mateu Alemany, although those within Spurs firmly claim that the Spaniard is not of interest to the club and has not been interviewed for the role.

“There have been so many names linked to the job this summer, some have certainly been considered while some others have perhaps been happy to be included among the names reported in order to help their own career aspirations.

“It’s no different to the silly season in the transfer window with players.

“Whatever we think of the mad house that Tottenham can be, for many players and staff it’s beneficial to be linked with a big Premier League club.

“Despite [Fabio] Paratici’s current consultancy role, a new director of football is definitely set to be appointed by the club.”

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Alemany was the man responsible for Barcelona signing Emerson Royal before he was sold to Spurs.

Tottenham do need to bring in a director of football to help Postecoglou but as Gold says, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be Alemany.

It’s another job Levy needs to get a move on about but it doesn’t look like anything is going to happen in this transfer window.

Postecoglou will hope that hasn’t negatively affected the make-up of his squad for this season.