Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is linked with a move away but it looks like he doesn’t want to currently end up playing in one league.

It is a crazy summer for Tottenham, Harry Kane has gone to Bayern Munich and new manager Ange Postecoglou is trying to rebuild.

Reports had linked two top Turkish clubs with a move for the French midfielder. New reports from footmercato shared that Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have made an offer of around £8.5million.

Despite these offers, the report goes on to say that Ndombele is ‘not interested in a departure’ to the Super Lig. Due to this, he could apparently end up staying at Spurs.

Ndombele doesn’t want to move to Turkey

Sadly, the ‘magnificent‘ midfielder has failed to show his quality in England since moving to Tottenham for a reported £63 million.

This will no doubt frustrate Tottenham as they are reportedly happy to allow the player to leave this summer. With only clubs in Turkey seriously interested and the player not fancying the move, he could end up staying at the club.

With Ndombele on around £200,000-a-week, it currently feels like the club are wasting a lot of money on a player they may not use much.

Therefore, it would massively benefit the club if they were able to sell him this summer. Sadly, it has not worked for the 26 year-old.

It feels like a huge summer for the club. Harry Kane has left and they are going to need as much money as possible to find a replacement.

Therefore they need to make sure that they can get rid of bench players who will not be used much like Ndombele in order to help them fund replacements.