‘Could return soon’: Fabrizio Romano has just shared off-the-field update involving Tottenham

Tottenham are trying to rebuild on and off the pitch and Fabrizio Romano has just shared a big off-the-field update on the club.

It has been a huge summer for Tottenham as they prepare for life without Harry Kane and under a new manager.

With the club not finishing in Europe last season, they need to make sure they qualify in the top six this campaign.

Now, it looks like they are trying to rebuild off the pitch and may have found a new Director of Football to help them.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest on Tottenham’s rebuild. He tweeted: “Tottenham considering Mateu Alemany as potential option as new Director of Football starting from September.

“Alemany will part ways with Barça on September 2 and was close to Aston Villa in June — PL opportunity could return soon with Spurs.”

This is no doubt huge news. The club did have Fabio Paratici as their director but he resigned in April after losing an appeal.

All top clubs have various roles in the boardroom and the Director of Football seems like one of the most important these days.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Alemany is highly-rated at what he does and this is emphasised by the fact that he has been working at Spanish giants Barcelona.

If Daniel Levy and Tottenham manage to sign him this summer it would massively help their recruitment and would be a huge coup.