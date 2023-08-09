Champions League club ‘testing the waters’ to try and sign ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham defender

Tottenham have made some top signings this summer but one of their defenders could be on the way out this transfer window.

It was recently announced that Tottenham had signed Micky van de Ven. The defender looks a solid addition and this will have changed the pecking order at the club. It looks like Japhet Tanganga could be on his way out due to this.

According to pazzidifanta, Inter Milan are ‘testing the waters’ for Tanganga. This suggests that Inter have contacted Spurs to see if a possible deal for the defender can happen.

Tanganga is a player who Spurs will reportedly allow to leave this summer should the move benefit all parties. It makes sense for him to depart as he has always been seen as a fringe player.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Tanganga could be heading to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are a top club and they were Champions League finalists last season. They have qualified for the competition again. Therefore, such a move would be great for Tanganga.

It would also be great for Tottenham if they could sell the defender this summer. The Englishman has been on the fringes of the squad for the last couple of seasons and they cannot afford to keep hold of players not deemed good enough.

Therefore, being able to sell him to Inter would probably give them some more budget to help buy a couple more players this summer.

The “phenomenal” centre-back, who came from the Spurs academy, is also on £1.3million-a-year at the club. Him leaving would definitely free up some money.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou has been gifted a very nice budget for this summer. He has already made four signings and no doubt the club will want more.

Sadly for Tanganga it looks like he will not be a part of a new project currently beginning at the North London club this summer.