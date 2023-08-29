Alan Shearer says ‘brilliant’ £45m midfielder may join Liverpool before deadline day

Alan Shearer has backed Liverpool to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the final days of the transfer window.

Shearer was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast and discussing the £45m midfielder’s future.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be starting to get worried about Liverpool’s chances of signing another player this summer.

Deadline day is just around the corner and Liverpool’s transfer business doesn’t appear to be progressing.

Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich has been suggested as an option for some time.

However, they face competition from Manchester United to sign the Dutch international and they won’t want to be drawn into another bidding war.

Another player the Reds have been considering this summer is Kalvin Phillips.

The ‘brilliant’ England international has barely played for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining from Leeds last summer.

Shearer has backed Phillips to join Liverpool if Man City manage to sign Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese has stopped training at Wolves in a bid to force a move through.

Shearer backs Phillips to join Liverpool

Talking about the 27-year-old’s future, Shearer said: “Do you think that because Man City are trying to sign [Matheus] Nunes from Wolves that means Kalvin Phillips is going to go somewhere possibly Liverpool?

Gary Lineker added: “He needs to play some football, doesn’t he?”

To which Shearer replied: “Only I mentioned that Micah [Richards] because you mentioned signings, I think that’s one that could happen if City get him from Wolves then that would free up Kalvin Phillips to go somewhere.”

Shearer is right that Phillips may need Nunes to come in to allow him to move to Liverpool.

Man City don’t have the biggest squad right now although that’s the way Guardiola has always built his teams.

He’s also got plenty of talented youngsters in the academy to call upon if needed.

Liverpool need a defensively-minded midfielder to provide competition for new signing Wataru Endo and youngster Stefan Bajcetic.

Phillips can also play further up the pitch if needed but would be the perfect partner for Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool might have to wait until the very last moment to bring Phillips in if they’re relying on Nunes heading to the Etihad.