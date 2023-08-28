Heading into the final week of the transfer window, both Liverpool and Manchester United still need new midfielders.

The Reds are still yet to replace Jordan Henderson, while the Red Devils have been way too easy to bypass in the middle of the park at the beginning of this season.

Both teams need to add a bit more quality and steel to their midfield, and one option would appear to be Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder has been strongly linked to Liverpool for a little while now, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on Kick, the £20m midfielder is also one to watch for Man United as Erik Ten Hag has a very good relationship with the player.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch to United

Romano shared his verdict on the Bayern Munich star.

“If you follow me a few weeks ago I told you that Liverpool and Man United, both clubs, but keep an eye on Man United because they have Erik Ten Hag who has a good relationship with the player. Both of them asked to be informed on the situation until the end of the transfer window. If Bayern change their minds in the final days of the transfer window, keep an eye on United and Liverpool,” Romano said.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Don’t discount Liverpool

The Erik Ten Hag factor may give United an edge in this race, but we’ve been here before don’t forget.

Cast your mind back nine months and you’ll remember how much talk there was about Cody Gakpo going to Old Trafford and discussions about the fact he had the same agent as Ten Hag, but, in the end, Liverpool were able to persuade him to head to Anfield instead.

United do have a slight edge in this race due to their manager’s relationship with Gravenberch, but if we’ve learnt anything in recent years, it’s that you can never write off Liverpool in the transfer market.