Liverpool now leading the race to sign ‘perfect’ £20m midfielder this summer

Liverpool are now leading the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and have already made contact.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, sharing the latest information on the Dutchman via Give Me Sport.

Deadline day is quickly approaching and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to bring in at least one more player before the window shuts.

Liverpool have done some decent business this summer already but it’s also been a case of missed opportunities.

They waited too long to make their move for Moises Caicedo and watched Romeo Lavia choose Chelsea as well as a result.

They’ve been linked with plenty of midfielders as a result with one of those being Ryan Gravenberch.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Although there are concerns about Wataru Endo’s ability to regularly play as a number six, Gravenberch is unlikely to offer cover in that area.

Regardless, Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Gravenberch ahead of rivals Manchester United.

After losing out to Chelsea twice this summer already, they won’t want to see another high-priority target head elsewhere in the Premier League.

Liverpool leading the race for Gravenberch

Talking about the ‘perfect’ player’s future, Galetti said: “The decisive week for the future of Ryan Gravenberch is about to begin.

“Liverpool are still on his tracks and contact has already started with Bayern Munich. But there is so much more to do to arrive at the finish line.

“Anyway, the Reds have other names on the midfielder list as, for example, Khephren Thuram.

“But they remain the favourites in the race for the Dutch player.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey suggested Gravenberch would be available for £20m this summer.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

That would see Bayern Munich make a small profit on the 21-year-old who only joined the club last summer.

However, Liverpool would be bringing in a player with bags of potential and someone who could provide competition for Dominik Szoboszlai.

With Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also battling for that position and both being a similar age, there is a question of whether Liverpool need Gravenberch.

Liverpool will want to win the race to sign Gravenberch though as he has the potential to be a leading Premier League midfielder.

Given his lack of minutes in the Bundesliga, he’s unlikely to take much convincing to make the switch to Anfield.