Newcastle United have been linked with a move to sign Everton’s Amadou Onana to replace Sandro Tonali, and Alan Shearer has raved about him now.

The Magpies will be without Tonali for a period of 10 months. That means he will not play again this season, and Newcastle will have to bring someone in this January to fill the void. Everton‘s Onana would be a very good option.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Alan Shearer raves about Newcastle target Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has been brilliant for Everton since he joined them, and we’re not surprised that Newcastle United are interested in him.

CalcioMercatoWeb reported just a few days ago that the Magpies have the Belgium midfielder on their shortlist as they prepare to dive into the market to fill Sandro Tonali‘s void.

Onana has been on the radar of several clubs. Manchester United reportedly made a move for him a couple of months ago, while Arsenal were linked with his signature too.

Now, Newcastle United are rumoured to be interested in Onana, and Magpies legend Alan Shearer was very impressed with the Belgian’s performance against West Ham over the weekend.

After including Onana in his Team of the Week, Shearer wrote on the Premier League’s official website: “A real powerhouse performance. He led by example at the heart of Everton’s midfield.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Onana would be a great signing for Newcastle

Amadou Onana has been one of Everton’s best players since the start of last season.

The 22-year-old is a fantastic midfielder. He’s big, strong, good on the ball and can drive into the final third to trouble the opposition. His qualities without the ball are excellent too, making him a complete midfielder.

Newcastle need a new player to take Tonali’s place in the side, and we feel Onana would be a great option for Eddie Howe.

However, we’re sure Everton will demand an absolute fortune for him in January.