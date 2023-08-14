Report: Manchester United have just made move to sign ‘scary’ player from Everton

Manchester United’s search for a new midfielder has led them to making an approach for Everton’s Amadou Onana, according to reports.

The Guardian is reporting this afternoon that United have now approached Everton over Onana and are expected to be greeted with an asking price of at least £50m.

Onana was one of the shining lights for Everton in what was an otherwise terrible season last term. The young Belgian is very much seen as one of the top young midfielders in England and he showed it at times.

However, those performances have seen clubs take an interest and after Arsenal apparently had a look, it seems Manchester United are now in the mix.

The Guardian claims that United have made their feelings known to Everton that Onana is a player they’d like to take, if a deal can be done.

Onana, who has been described by Alex Iwobi as being a ‘scary‘ talent, cost Everton around £33m when they signed him.

The Toffees would be looking for a big profit if they were to sell and with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia set to go for huge money, the yardstick has been set for the Merseyside club.

Onana would shine for United

Amadou Onana is a top young midfielder with pretty much every attribute going for him. If he was to sign for Manchester United, then you do feel he’d shine.

Alongside Casemiro, there’s a big chance for Onana to really enhance his game now.

Whether or not Everton will sell, is another question entirely. But we’ve seen this window already that players are pushing things along and if the interest is real, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this happen.