Alan Shearer messages 'amazing' World Cup winner encouraging him to join Newcastle











Alan Shearer has now sent a message to World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister urging him to join Newcastle United.

Shearer sent the tongue-in-cheek message on Instagram, after some recent rumours about the Argentinian.

A report from 90min suggested that Newcastle are keen on Mac Allister this summer.

Not only that, the midfielder is keen to leave the club with some bigger sides keeping an eye on the 24-year-old.

Mac Allister is having another brilliant season with Brighton, who are chasing an unlikely place in Europe.

Roberto De Zerbi has picked up and improved on where Graham Potter left off at the Amex.

The Argentinian has been a key part of that, and is one of the standout players at Brighton.

It’s no surprise that current league leaders Arsenal are also interested in the Argentinian.

However, Shearer has now messaged Mac Allister urging him to join Newcastle.

It would be a real coup if Eddie Howe could bring the World Cup winner to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle legend Shearer sends message to Mac Allister

Alan Shearer’s son Will posted a picture of himself and Mac Allister together on Instagram.

Shearer senior shared the picture on his Instagram story, and added the caption: “Toon Toon!!!?”

The ‘amazing’ midfielder would be incredibly useful to Newcastle due to his versatility.

Initially signed by Brighton to play as a number ten, hence his squad number, he’s also been deployed as a deeper playmaker.

He’s not the most defensively astute player, but he reads the game brilliantly with and without the ball.

Eddie Howe has a world-class player in Bruno Guimaraes already patrolling the midfield.

The combination of him and Mac Allister would make Newcastle so difficult to play against.

They’re both capable of dropping deep or playing between the lines, and could seamlessly interchange during games.

Shearer is clearly a big fan of Mac Allister’s and would love to see him playing for Newcastle.

If he is determined to leave Brighton in the summer, St. James’ Park wouldn’t be the worst destination for the World Cup winner.

