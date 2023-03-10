Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist makes Alexis MacAllister transfer claim











Arsenal will head into the summer with the idea of signing a new midfielder firmly on their minds.

After missing out on Moises Caicedo in the January window, the Gunners opted to sign Chelsea’s Jorginho as a short-term solution. However, Arsenal are widely expected to look for a younger option this summer. Among those options mentioned so far have been the likes of Declan Rice and the aforementioned Caidedo.

However, another player who could be on Arsenal’s radar is Brighton midfielder, Alexis MaCallister.

According to respected South American journalist Gaston Edul, Arsenal and Chelsea are the most interested clubs in signing MacAllister as it stands. Edul was speaking on his Twitch channel about all things Argentina. And in there came the mention of Arsenal and MacAllister.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

MacAllister is expected to be one of the more in-demand names come the summer. His stock rose considerably over the winter as he helped Argentina win the World Cup. Since then, he’s continued to excel for Brighton, who are in the race for Europe.

Arsenal, meanwhile, seemingly have money ready to spend on a new midfielder. Maybe even two. And should the likes of Caicedo and Rice slip the net, it seems the ‘amazing‘ MacAllister is a viable alternative.

TBR’s View: MacAllister would slot in just nicely at Arsenal

Most Arsenal fans would see Declan Rice as a the holy grail type signing. If they can land the Hammers dynamo then their midfield gets an instant uplift.

However, Arsenal know how tough it will be to land such a player. With that in mind, Alexis MacAllister is more than suitable as a third or fourth option.

He showed his class in Qatar and his form for Brighton has been outstanding. The added bonus of being another who doesn’t need embedding into PL life, also appeals.

Brighton could demand around £70m for MacAllister. But it might be money well spent for the Gunners.