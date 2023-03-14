Newcastle now eyeing move for Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister











Newcastle United are one of the sides keen on signing Alexis Mac Allister this summer, with 90min reporting that the Argentinian is ready to leave Brighton at the end of the season.

Mac Allister is one of a number of players who has proved to be a revelation with the Seagulls. Of course, he has been outstanding for Roberto De Zerbi’s side. But he is also a World Cup winner, playing an important role in Argentina triumphing in Qatar.

Unsurprisingly, there are a host of Premier League sides keen on the 24-year-old.

Newcastle eyeing Mac Allister

90min reports that Newcastle are battling Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for Mac Allister. Obviously, a move to the latter would see the midfielder reunited with Graham Potter.

The report adds that Mac Allister is ready to leave the Amex Stadium this summer. But Brighton are not in the mood to let any of their key players go. So it is not going to be easy for his admirers to lure him away.

It is going to be a huge task for Brighton to replicate what they have already achieved this season. The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea will only be looking up after this campaign.

That may impact players such as Mac Allister. Liverpool are surely going to rebuild significantly in the summer. And Chelsea have already invested heavily in a very talented squad full of younger players.

Meanwhile, it is hard to know just how much potential Newcastle could have.

Brighton have done superbly to sell key players at the right time in recent years. So they will not feel the pressure of the heavyweights sniffing around.

Reports have previously claimed that they want £70 million for Mac Allister.

But he is someone with seven Premier League goals this season. Meanwhile, Joel Veltman has suggested that he is an ‘amazing‘ player. And he should only get better.

So if there is a deal to be done, it could be an inspired piece of business for Newcastle.