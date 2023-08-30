Alan Brazil suggests Arsenal should be trying to sign £50m Tottenham target

Pundit Alan Brazil has questioned why Arsenal haven’t tried to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Brennan Johnson this summer.

Brazil was speaking on TalkSPORT (30/8 8:14am) and discussing the end of the transfer window.

Every club is looking for any final opportunities to improve their squad in the last 48 hours of the transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the business his side have already done.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz improve the overall quality of Arsenal’s midfield, while Jurrien Timber adds great versatility in defence.

The Dutchman’s injury is very unfortunate and the Gunners have been linked with a defender who could come in as last-minute cover.

David Raya provides brilliant competition for Aaron Ramsdale and it will be interesting to see when he makes his debut.

Alan Brazil has admitted he’s surprised Arsenal haven’t joined Tottenham in trying to sign Brennan Johnson.

The £50m-rated Nottingham Forest forward could play across Mikel Arteta’s front line.

He would also fit the mould of Arsenal’s recent transfer business of bringing in young stars with the potential to improve even further.

Brazil suggests Arsenal should try and sign Spurs target Johnson

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook was talking about Johnson’s future and how Spurs are the most likely team to sign him right now.

Alan Brazil responded and said: “Would Arsenal not be interested in [Brennan] Johnson? You know what I mean.

“Eddie [Nketiah] is fine but is he clinical enough and if [Gabriel] Jesus gets injured again then they might struggle up front.”

Brazil’s criticism of Nketiah may be harsh but Arsenal would really benefit from Johnson arriving at the club.

Right now, if anything happens to Bukayo Saka then Arteta will be turning to Reiss Nelson or potentially Emile Smith Rowe or even Gabriel Jesus to replace him.

Johnson would be a better alternative than all three of those options and already suits Arteta’s style of play.

Arsenal are unlikely to be able to afford another big signing like Johnson this summer unless there are some big sales in the next few hours.

It feels as though Folarin Balogun’s imminent exit has already paid for some of Arsenal’s summer signings.