Loads of people in football now believe 22-year-old wants to sign for Tottenham

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that it is ‘well known’ in football that Brennan Johnson wants to sign for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Jacobs spoke about Tottenham’s interest in Johnson on a space on social media platform X on Monday night.

Spurs seem to be stepping up their attempts to land a forward player before Friday’s deadline and Johnson is their top target.

Indeed, Alasdair Gold claims that Ange Postecoglou has asked Tottenham to land Johnson before the window shuts.

The Nottingham Forest star has attracted interest from the likes of Brentford and Chelsea this summer.

But Jacobs claims the Blues were fully aware of the player’s preference to join Tottenham.

Jacobs discussed both Tottenham’s interest in Johnson and claimed it is ‘well known’ the forward prefers a switch to North London.

He said: “I think what is clear and this was apparent to me talking to sources after the failed Michael Olise drama is that Chelsea would still prefer an attacking-minded player, who is a bit more versatile and can go into wide areas, rather than a traditional number nine.

“And some of that as Spurs are finding in trying to replace Harry Kane is because there isn’t that many traditional number nines on the market at value at the moment, not this late in the window that clubs are prepared to sell.

“Jonathan David is probably the one but 65 million Euros is a steep price and from Chelsea’s point of view I think Graham Potter was quite keen on David, but a bit more division now in terms of how the Chelsea recruitment department are concerned.

“There is some substance in Bracola but PSG have been the club pushing a little bit more as far as he is concerned and Chelsea have backed off at the moment.

“That’s the same with Johnson too, it was partially about the output and it was also down to the fact that it has been reasonably well known among circles that if Tottenham come in then that will be the player’s choice and in addition to that Chelsea’s valuation of Brennan Johnson is somewhere in the region of £35 million, and it looks like it’s going to be a £50 million deal.”

With Johnson preferring a switch to North London, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him make the move before Friday’s deadline.

Of course, Tottenham are yet to agree a fee with Forest to sign the 22-year-old.

But it would appear that talks are progressing positively at this stage.