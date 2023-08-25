‘Here we go’: Romano drops transfer update on ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player

Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on the future of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.

The transfer insider took to X on Friday night to report that the Gunners have reached an agreement with Monaco over the player.

Romano claimed that Arsenal will be selling Balogun to the Ligue 1 side for €40million (£34.3million) including add-ons.

The Gunners will also retain a “significant” sell-on clause for the future, added the Italian.

Balogun is expected to undergo medical tests this weekend ahead of penning a long-term deal in the principality.

Our view

Well, it looks like this transfer saga is finally heading into the home straight.

We’ve known for a while that Balogun has been looking to leave Arsenal. Now it looks like it’s finally happening.

It’s a bit of a shame really, as he is a truly ‘phenomenal‘ young forward who’s got a great career ahead of him.

He was impressive at Reims last season, exceeding expectations with 22 goals and three assists from 39 outings.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

While Balogun would’ve been a good shout to feature regularly for Arsenal, they may have not been able to promise much first-team football.

He is way too good to sit on a bench every other week, so you can understand why he’s making the move.

We’ll see now whether Arsenal will look to reinvest the money from this move into some more attacking reinforcements.