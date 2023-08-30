‘Extraordinary’ player would welcome chance to join Arsenal as Edu considers making late bid

Arsenal could make a move to bring Eric Garcia in on loan at the end of the transfer window, and the Barcelona defender is keen to make the switch.

That is according to a report from the Daily Star, which notes that the Gunners tried to sign the 22-year-old before his switch to Camp Nou.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Arsenal are eyeing Eric Garcia after losing summer signing Jurrien Timber to a serious injury. The Dutchman sustained the injury in the opening day win over Nottingham Forest. And he now faces months on the sidelines.

Garcia keen on Arsenal move as Arteta eyes loan deal

The Daily Star reports that Arsenal could make a move to sign the centre-back on loan before the deadline. Mikel Arteta knows the youngster from their time together at Manchester City. And it seems that Garcia is keen to make the switch.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

According to the report, Garcia is ready to return to the Premier League having only made 15 starts in La Liga last season.

And Barca are also open to letting the defender move on.

A loan move could be a really smart piece of business for Arsenal. He has previously been labelled an ‘extraordinary‘ talent. And like Timber, he can play in a few different roles around the defence.

It says a fair amount that Garcia has already played for the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona at this stage of his career. And Arsenal are not necessarily looking for someone to be a regular starter. Gabriel Magalhaes is yet to start a single game in the Premier League this season.

Garcia would fill the void that Timber’s injury will leave. And he could come in at little cost if the two clubs can agree on a loan deal.

Certainly, with Arsenal able to find a way to sign David Raya temporarily, you would not be surprised if Edu managed to get a move across the line.