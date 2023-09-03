Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has now added goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to the player’s leadership group.

A report from Football London has shared more details about the senior players in the Australian’s squad.

It’s been a huge summer of change in North London but you wouldn’t be able to tell from their results.

Ange Postecoglou has immediately brought an exciting brand of football to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Their 5-2 win over Burnley yesterday was marked by a stunning hat-trick from Son Heung-min playing in a more central role.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou’s new signings starred across the pitch, with James Maddison grabbing another goal and Manor Solomon providing two assists on his first league start for Spurs.

Virtually every player who was a leader for the club last season has now moved on or is no longer in the manager’s plans.

It’s meant alongside Son a new group of players have had to step up and take the lead.

Guglielmo Vicario is one such Tottenham player who is now part of the leadership group.

He’s the undisputed number one in the squad despite Hugo Lloris still being at the club.

Vicario now in Tottenham leadership group

Ange Postecoglou named Maddison and Cristian Romero as Son’s vice-captains this summer.

Oliver Skipp is the youngest representative in the group with Yves Bissouma has begun to play a bigger role after a difficult first 12 months at the club.

The report from Football London states that Vicario is now ‘also called upon to lead the rest of the younger bunch by example and words’.

Vicario hasn’t had an easy job trying to take over from Hugo Lloris after more than a decade of being the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Postecoglou demands that his goalkeeper is involved in possession and is comfortable beginning attacks.

Vicario has shown that he’s capable of dealing with responsibility at Tottenham and that may be why he’s now part of the leadership group.

The Italian has once again been called up to the senior national team for next week’s internationals.

He’ll hope that his recent performances in North London may convince new manager Luciano Spalletti to hand him his first cap.